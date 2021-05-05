Música 5 May
Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Drake, Maluma, Karol G y J Balvin son algunos de los artistas nominados.
Se vienen los Billboard Music Awards 2021, los premios más destacados de la música comercial.
El evento se llevará a cabo el 23 de mayo de 2021 desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California.
Aún no se conocieron detalles sobre si la ceremonia se realizará en formato presencial o virtual.
J Balvin, Maluma, BTS, Karol G, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Drake, Becky G son algunos de los artistas más destacados que se encuentran nominados.
Categorías
Artista Top del Hot 100
-
DaBaby
-
Drake
-
Dua Lipa
-
Pop Smoke
-
The Weeknd
Artista Latina femenina top
-
Karol G
-
Becky G
-
Rosalía
Top selling song
-
Dynamite – BTS
-
WAP – Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stalion
-
Savage – Meghan Thee Stalion, Beyoncé
-
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
-
I Hope
Mejor nuevo artista
-
Gabby Barrett
-
Doja Cat
-
Jack Harlow
-
Pop Smoke
-
Rod Wave
Mejor canción latina
Mejor artista en redes sociales
-
BLACKPINK
-
BTS
-
Ariana Grande
-
SB19
-
SEVENTEEN
Mejor canción en streaming
-
WAP
-
ROCKSTAR
-
Life Is Good
-
WHATS POPPIN
-
Blinding Lights
Top Artista Dance
-
The Chainsmokers
-
Kygo
-
Lady Gaga
-
Marshmello
-
SurfMesa
Mejor álbum de rock
-
Power Up
-
Plastic Hearts
-
Dreamland
-
Tickets to My Downfall
-
Letter to You
Top Latin Artist
-
J Balvin
-
Ozuna
-
Bad Bunny
-
Anuel AA
-
Maluma
Top Rap Album
-
BLAME IT ON BABY
-
Legends Never Die
-
My Turn
-
Eternal Atake
-
Shoot For The Stars
-
Aim For The Moon
Canción top de radio
-
I Hope
-
Go Crazy
-
Don’t Start Now
-
Adore You
-
Blinding Lights
Top Rock Artist
-
ACDC
-
AJR
-
Five Finger Death Punch
-
Machine Gun Kelly
-
Twenty one pilots
Top Billboard 200 Album
-
Legends Never Die
-
My Turn
-
Shoot For The Stars
-
Aim For The Moon
-
folklore
-
After Hours
Top Hot 100 Song
-
Mood
-
I Hope
-
Go Crazy
-
ROCKSTAR
-
Blinding Lights
Mejor álbum latino
Mejor artista femenina
-
Billie Eilish
-
ArianaGrande
-
Dua Lipa
-
Megan Thee Stallion
-
Taylor Swift
Tatiana Roust