Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Drake, Maluma, Karol G y J Balvin son algunos de los artistas nominados.

Se vienen los Billboard Music Awards 2021, los premios más destacados de la música comercial. 

El evento se llevará a cabo el 23 de mayo de 2021 desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California.

Aún no se conocieron detalles sobre si la ceremonia se realizará en formato presencial o virtual. 

J Balvin, Maluma, BTS, Karol G, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Drake, Becky G son algunos de los artistas más destacados que se encuentran nominados. 

Categorías

Artista Top del Hot 100

  • DaBaby

  • Drake

  • Dua Lipa

  • Pop Smoke

  • The Weeknd

Artista Latina femenina top

  • Karol G

  • Becky G

  • Rosalía

Top selling song

  • Dynamite – BTS

  • WAP – Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stalion

  • Savage – Meghan Thee Stalion, Beyoncé

  • Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

  • I Hope

Mejor nuevo artista

  • Gabby Barrett

  • Doja Cat

  • Jack Harlow

  • Pop Smoke

  • Rod Wave

Mejor canción latina

Mejor artista en redes sociales

  • BLACKPINK

  • BTS

  • Ariana Grande

  • SB19

  • SEVENTEEN

Mejor canción en streaming

  • WAP

  • ROCKSTAR

  • Life Is Good

  • WHATS POPPIN

  • Blinding Lights

Top Artista Dance

  • The Chainsmokers

  • Kygo

  • Lady Gaga

  • Marshmello

  • SurfMesa

Mejor álbum de rock

  • Power Up

  • Plastic Hearts

  • Dreamland

  • Tickets to My Downfall

  • Letter to You

Top Latin Artist

  • J Balvin

  • Ozuna

  • Bad Bunny

  • Anuel AA

  • Maluma

Top Rap Album

  • BLAME IT ON BABY

  • Legends Never Die

  • My Turn

  • Eternal Atake

  • Shoot For The Stars

  • Aim For The Moon

Canción top de radio

  • I Hope

  • Go Crazy

  • Don’t Start Now

  • Adore You

  • Blinding Lights

Top Rock Artist

  • ACDC

  • AJR

  • Five Finger Death Punch

  • Machine Gun Kelly

  • Twenty one pilots

Top Billboard 200 Album

  • Legends Never Die

  • My Turn

  • Shoot For The Stars

  • Aim For The Moon

  • folklore

  • After Hours

Top Hot 100 Song

  • Mood

  • I Hope

  • Go Crazy

  • ROCKSTAR

  • Blinding Lights

Mejor álbum latino

Mejor artista femenina

  • Billie Eilish

  • ArianaGrande

  • Dua Lipa

  • Megan Thee Stallion

  • Taylor Swift

Tatiana Roust

