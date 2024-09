To prepare for NASA’s #Crew9 mission, SpaceX completed a successful routine static fire test on Sept. 24 at Space Launch Complex-40.

NASA and SpaceX also participated in a countdown dry dress rehearsal in preparation for the upcoming launch: https://t.co/9ePHiTQAj8

Launch is… pic.twitter.com/jrBeiCXSKf

— NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) September 25, 2024