Some personal news: the Periscope app will be going away next year. We’re here to say goodbye. 👋

We appreciate all the support, learnings, and broadcasts from our vibrant creator community. More on our difficult decision to discontinue the app: https://t.co/jZWjDlsRHk (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Kfgvocq31O

— Periscope (@PeriscopeCo) December 15, 2020