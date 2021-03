1/ This right here is a key feature of our upcoming #ELSA_d mission:

The Astroscale docking plate (DP).

The DP is a core part of ELSA-d’s rendezvous suite, providing a point of contact on the client for a magnetic capture system & an optically controlled surface for GNC. pic.twitter.com/1UkJ2msAaK

