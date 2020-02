Good stuff in today’s Apple betas:

Mac & iOS:

– iCloud Folder sharing!

Mac:

– Screen Time communications limits

– Head pointer (accessibility)

iOS:

– CarPlay 3rd party nav, new call controls (need to wait on app updates)

– 9 new Memoji sticker types pic.twitter.com/lRWQgBaPZE

— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) February 5, 2020