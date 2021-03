The NYT made a NFT!

My new column is about NFTs, and I also turned the column into a NFT and put it up for auction on @withFND, with proceeds going to charity.

Bid away, and you could own the first NFT in the paper’s 170-year history. https://t.co/9ItGZvID8B

— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) March 24, 2021