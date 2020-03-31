Terminamos un mes marcado por la expansión mundial del coronavirus. Antes de decir adiós a este marzo tan peculiar vamos a pararnos un momento para despedirnos de todas las series y películas que se irán de Netflix el próximo mes de abril.
Como es habitual, el listado es provisional pero nos podemos hacer una idea de las bajas. Una de ellas es la mítica ‘Rurouni Kenshin’, que desaparecerá de la plataforma a mediados del mes tanto en España como en Latinoamérica. Otra baja importante es la de ‘Más allá del jardín’, esta vez solo en la península ibérica.
Pero hay bastantes más, veamos:
Netflix España
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de abril
- ‘Bonnie and Clyde‘
- ‘The Client List‘
- ‘Iverson’
- ‘Chuck Norris vs. Communism’
- ‘Catching The Sun’
- ‘Confessions of a Brazillian Call Girl’
- ‘Joe Cocker: Mad Dog with Soul’
- ‘The Bad Kids’
- ‘Dancing Quietly’
- ‘Weiner’
- ‘Buddymoon’
- ‘Silicon Cowboys’
- ‘Don’t Look Down’
- ‘Cheer Squad’
- ‘Peter: The Redemption’
- ‘¿Usted no sabe quién soy yo? 2’
- ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’
- ‘Cinderella‘
- ‘Historias del Canal’
- ‘Road to La Paz’
- ‘Fishpeople’
- ‘Great Interior Design Challenge’
- ‘The Undateables’
- ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2‘
- ‘Crossroads’
- ‘The Smurfs 2’
- ‘1 Mile to you’
- ‘Joseph and Mary’
- ‘Bolt‘
- ‘Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Never Beast’
- ‘Hannibal‘
- ‘McFarland, USA’
- ‘Toy Story That Time Forgot’
- ‘The Lizzie Borden Chronicles’
- ‘Jessie’
- ‘Gravity Falls‘
- ‘The Red Tent’
- ‘The Only Way is Essex’
- ‘Derren Brown: Apocalypse and Fear’
- ‘Derren Brown: The Great Art Robbery’
- ‘Derren Brown: Infamous’
- ‘Hell or High water’
- ‘In the Mouth of Madness’
- ‘Descendants 2’
- ‘Alexander: Theatrical Cut’
- ‘Kangaroo Jack’
- ‘Bad Teacher’
- ‘Poseidon’
- ‘Snowden’
- ‘Piratas del Caribe: The Curse of the Black Pearl’
- ‘Marvel: Cloak and Dagger’
- ‘Dirty Dancing’
- ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince‘
- ‘Menino Maluquinho’
Resto de abril
- ‘Wolf Warrior 2’ (2/4)
- ‘Chewing Gum’ (4/4)
- ‘Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler’ (4/4)
- ‘Ekşi Elmalar’ (4/4)
- ‘Pek Yakında’ (4/4)
- ‘Bir Baba Hindu'(4/4)
- ‘Organize Isler’ (4/4)
- ‘Aşk Tesadüfleri Sever’ (4/4)
- ‘Hadi İnşallah’ (4/4)
- ‘İstanbul Kırmızısı’ (4/4)
- ‘Küçük Esnaf’ (4/4)
- ‘Görümce’ (4/4)
- ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’ (4/4)
- ‘Line Walker’ (5/4)
- ‘Spellbound’ (6/4)
- ‘O Diário de Mika’ (8/4)
- ‘Om Nom Stories’ (8/4)
- ‘Rurouni Kenshim’ (15/4)
- ‘Wild Kratts (15/4)’
- ‘Secret Amazon’ (15/4)
- ‘Spooky Stories 2’ (23/4)